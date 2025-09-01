© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Kentucky Power to propose 15% rate increase for customers

Louisville Public Media | By Shepherd Snyder
Published September 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
A two-lane road in eastern Kentucky.
Ryan Van Velzer
/
KPR
A two-lane road in eastern Kentucky.

Eastern Kentucky residents could soon see an increase in their power bill.

Regional utility Kentucky Power filed a proposal with the state Public Service Commission that would raise rates for its customers. Residents would see their bill increase by 14.9%. Commercial and industrial customers would see their rates increase by 13 - 15%.

The utility says it’s looking to raise rates to cover rising costs amid a drop in population and business in eastern Kentucky.

The PSC recently approved a six percent rate increase for Kentucky Power earlier this summer. That rate hike was meant to cover the retirement of its Big Sandy Power Plant, and costs from major storms.

If the new proposal is approved, it would be put in place starting next spring. Around 162,000 customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties would be affected.
Tags
News environmentpoliticsKentucky
Shepherd Snyder
See stories by Shepherd Snyder
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.