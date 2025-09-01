Kentucky Power to propose 15% rate increase for customers

Regional utility Kentucky Power filed a proposal with the state Public Service Commission that would raise rates for its customers. Residents would see their bill increase by 14.9%. Commercial and industrial customers would see their rates increase by 13 - 15%.

The utility says it’s looking to raise rates to cover rising costs amid a drop in population and business in eastern Kentucky.

The PSC recently approved a six percent rate increase for Kentucky Power earlier this summer. That rate hike was meant to cover the retirement of its Big Sandy Power Plant, and costs from major storms.

If the new proposal is approved, it would be put in place starting next spring. Around 162,000 customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties would be affected.