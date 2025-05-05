New programs are coming to WFPL this week

With shows focusing on science, economics, and even words themselves, we think we’re adding a collection of programs you’ll love to hear each week. The new programming begins this Tuesday night. This is what you'll hear.

A Way with Words, Tuesday nights at 8, is an upbeat and lively hour-long public radio show about language examined through history, culture, and family. Each week, callers join author/journalist Martha Barnette (a Louisville native) and lexicographer/linguist Grant Barrett in light-hearted conversation about language change, debates, and differences, as well as new words, old sayings, slang, family expressions.

Unexpected Elements, Wednesday nights at 8. The news you know, the science you don’t. Unexpected Elements looks beyond everyday narratives to discover a goldmine of scientific stories and connections from around the globe. From Afronauts, to why we argue, to a deep dive on animal lifespans. See the world in a new way.

Freakonomics, Saturday nights at 6, ferrets out connections between seemingly unrelated things. The program explores the riddles of everyday life and the weird wrinkles of human nature— from cheating and crime to parenting and sports— using the tools of economics to explore real-world behavior. Host Stephen J. Dubner discovers the hidden side of everything in interviews with Nobel laureates and provocateurs.

Embodied, Saturday nights at 8. Sex and relationships are intimate — and sometimes intimidating to talk about. In this award-winning show, host Anita Rao guides us on an exploration of our brains and bodies that touches down in taboo territory.

The New Yorker Radio Hour, Sunday nights at 6, is the program you will look forward to curling up with every weekend. David Remnick, the editor of The New Yorker, is joined by the magazine’s award-winning writers in a weekly hour of radio that will both delight and inform. The New Yorker Radio Hour will feature a mix of profiles, storytelling, and insightful conversations about the issues that matter.

