Louisville police fatally shoot a man Easter Sunday

Louisville Public Media | By Giselle Rhoden
Published April 21, 2025 at 10:58 AM EDT
A picture of Louisville Police Chief Paul Humphrey at a press conference
YouTube.com
/
Screenshot
Police Chief Paul Humphrey said: "While we mourn the loss of the life of this man, I'm sure he had a family that cared deeply about him, we are very grateful that we have officers who are out here on this holiday that we should all be spending with our family, that are willing to put their lives on the line in order to protect the community."

An investigation is underway after Louisville Metro Police shot a man who they say had a knife in Crescent Hill on Easter Sunday.

While many in Louisville celebrated Easter Sunday, Louisville Metro Police officers encountered a man yelling at neighbors and possibly intoxicated in the Crescent Hill neighborhood.

At 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene at 3301 Arterburn Avenue. Police said, in a statement, they received a call that the same man was breaking windows at an apartment complex in the area.

When officers arrived, police said they tried to speak to the man, who was holding a knife. Police said officers told the man to drop the knife and they tried to put him in handcuffs.

The man resisted and fell to the ground with officers. Police said one officer tried to deploy a taser, but it was “ineffective.” Then, police said, the man stabbed one of the officers in the chest.

“Fortunately, the vest the officer was wearing stopped the knife and he was not injured,” LMPD Chief Paul Humphrey said during a news conference.

Another officer shot the man in the head. Police said the man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

“We all would prefer to be with our families instead of talking about an incident like this,” Humphrey said Sunday.

LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit will lead the investigation, and both officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave.

Humphreys said body camera footage from both officers will be available in 10 business days.
LMPDLouisvillepublic safety
Giselle Rhoden
Giselle is LPM's engagement reporter and producer. Email Giselle at grhoden@lpm.org.
See stories by Giselle Rhoden
