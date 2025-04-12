Indiana law lets public school districts partner with religiously affiliated preschools

House Bill 1102 passed both chambers unanimously and will take effect this summer after Gov. Mike Braun signed it into law.

Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) is one of the legislation's sponsors. He said the goal is to expand Hoosiers' access to preschool programs by creating more partnerships between school corporations and preschools.

"It's open ended," he said. "It could be anything from transportation from a rural area or it could be a subsidized seat, or even an exchange of curriculum."

The State of Preschool 2023 Yearbook ranks Indiana among the bottom six states for preschool accessibility. The report says the state doesn't do enough to make preschool widely available as 85 percent of Indiana's four-year-olds and 91 percent of three-year-olds lack access to quality pre-K services.

