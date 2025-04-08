Planning for flood cleanup in Louisville begins as river nears its peak

Sometime in the next week, city workers in Louisville will start working overtime to clear flood debris from roadways and other public spaces.

Areas along the Ohio River have been inundated with flood waters bringing trash, sticks and logs and other debris. On Tuesday, local businesses along River Road, like River Road BBQ and Haymarket, were under feet of standing water. Near the docks where the Belle of Louisville is parked, water reached the fixtures atop the antique-style light poles. And the Shawnee Golf Course was almost entirely flooded out.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said emergency operations officials did not expect any additional evacuation orders, but he noted flood hazards will be around for days.

“We’re getting to the end of streets that will need to be closed, but these barricades will remain as long as necessary,” he said. “Please, abide by those for your safety and the safety of the first responders who will need to come rescue you.”

The Ohio River is expected to crest Wednesday morning at 37 feet, about 25 feet higher than its typical height at the upper McAlpine Dam. The flood waters will recede slowly, with the river projected to still be in the “moderate” flood zone on Saturday.

Thunder Over Louisville, the kickoff event for the Kentucky Derby season, was scheduled to be held along the river on Saturday, but officials cancelled the show over the weekend.

Roberto Roldan / LPM Vehicles and homes on Mellwood Avenue in Louisville were partially submerged Monday morning.

Parts of Waterfront Park remained covered in floodwater and debris on Tuesday. Greenberg said a community cleanup event is being planned for when it's safe to invite people back into the park. For now, the annual Fest-a-Ville showcase, which brings concerts, midway rides and events like the Great Balloon Glow to Waterfront Park, is scheduled to open on April 24.

City officials are continuing to warn residents against attempting to drive through standing water. There were more than 70 road closures across Jefferson County as of Tuesday morning.

Greenberg also warned people not to swim or kayak through floodwaters, which he said he saw while surveying the damage.

“By doing that, you run the risk of getting stuck, which means our first responders will need to come rescue you, and you’re putting our first responders at risk,” he said. “There’s so much debris in the water. The current is so incredibly fast. These are not safe conditions to be in.”

As a result of the flooding, some residents also experienced backups into their home from sewer lines.

Brian Bingham, chief operations officer with the Metropolitan Sewer District, said most backups happened inside the Watterson Expressway, which is served by a combined stormwater and wastewater system. He estimated that “a couple hundred” households were affected.

Bingham encouraged anyone experiencing a backup to call MSD.

“We have a program that will actually work with them to have either disconnection or changes made to their plumbing to eliminate that,” he said. “We have done thousands of those over the years.”

Homeowners can reach MSD by calling (502) 540-6000, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.