© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Ind Democratic lawmakers call property tax overhaul balance for local governments 'a mirage'

IPB News | By Lauren Chapman
Published April 8, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Close-up of a man speaking
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Rep. Greg Porter (D-Indianapolis) called the measure a "mirage" and said it still takes funding from local government to deliver on property tax relief.

Democratic lawmakers say the House GOP property tax overhaul plan — unveiled Monday — is not "ready for primetime." Republican lawmakers pushed the overhaul through committee along party lines.

Democratic concerns ranged from downstream effects on the South Shore Line in Lake County to defunding local fire and police departments. But without a prepared fiscal analysis available, Rep. Greg Porter (D-Indianapolis) said he's worried about how painful the measure will really be.

"It's a 'do-nothing' bill from really taking care of taxpayers, of property owners," Porter said. "It does more for corporations than property owners."

Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) authored the newest version of the overhaul. He said it's striking a balance between local governments and property owners.

Instead of local governments getting a nearly 5.4 percent increase in their budgets, the increase is getting cut to 3 percent.

"So it's a decrease in the increase. And by the way, we may be looking at a state budget that we're going to deal with zero increase," Thompson said.

READ MORE: House Republicans unveil property tax reform plan that aims to help a majority of homeowners

Porter said he's not buying the purported limited effect on local government.

"I mean — to me — it's a mirage. OK? When they talk about that, they may use a word or two — but to me, it's a mirage," Porter said.

As of publication, the updated fiscal analysis of the measure was still unavailable.

The measure now heads to the full House.

Lauren is our digital editor. Contact her at lauren@ipbnews.org or follow her on Bluesky at @laurenechapman.bsky.social.
Copyright 2025 IPB News

Tags
News IndianaIndiana General Assembly
Lauren Chapman
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.