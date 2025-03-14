Weekend storms expected to bring severe weather to Louisville region

Intense spring storms are forecasted for Louisville and Southern Indiana through the weekend.

The National Weather Service reports that most of this weekend's severe weather is expected Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, with Saturday’s weather expected to be more intense.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible on both days, according to Mark Jarvis, a meteorologist with NWS Louisville.

“If some of these computer models are right, and we do get unstable, some of that hail could be rather large, larger than golf balls,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis puts the chance of tornadoes at about 5% for the region. Winds of up to 65 mph are expected.

By Saturday evening, thunderstorms are expected to give way to heavy rain. During that period, the main concern will be urban flooding.

“You don't want to drive into any water of unknown depth. It only takes about six inches of water to float a car away,” Jarvis said.

Residents are advised to pay attention to weather conditions, especially during overnight weather on Friday.

To prepare for hail, Jarvis recommends pulling cars under cover if possible.

