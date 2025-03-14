© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Weekend storms expected to bring severe weather to Louisville region

Louisville Public Media | By William Padmore
Published March 14, 2025 at 10:06 AM EDT
A woman walks down South Fourth Street during a thunderstorm.
Michelle Hanks
/
LPM
A woman walks down South Fourth Street during a thunderstorm.

Louisville and Southern Indiana residents are advised to prepare for severe weather over the weekend.

Intense spring storms are forecasted for Louisville and Southern Indiana through the weekend.

The National Weather Service reports that most of this weekend's severe weather is expected Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, with Saturday’s weather expected to be more intense.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible on both days, according to Mark Jarvis, a meteorologist with NWS Louisville.

“If some of these computer models are right, and we do get unstable, some of that hail could be rather large, larger than golf balls,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis puts the chance of tornadoes at about 5% for the region. Winds of up to 65 mph are expected.

By Saturday evening, thunderstorms are expected to give way to heavy rain. During that period, the main concern will be urban flooding.

“You don't want to drive into any water of unknown depth. It only takes about six inches of water to float a car away,” Jarvis said.

Residents are advised to pay attention to weather conditions, especially during overnight weather on Friday.

To prepare for hail, Jarvis recommends pulling cars under cover if possible.
Tags
News Louisvilleweathersouthern indiana
William Padmore
William is LPM's "All Things Considered" host. Email William at wpadmore@lpm.org.
See stories by William Padmore
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.