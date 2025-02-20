Mitch McConnell announces he will not run for reelection to Senate

Mitch McConnell announced on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Thursday that he will not seek an eighth term in office next year.

The influential Kentucky Republican stepped down from party leadership last year after serving in that role longer than anyone in Senate history. Many assumed he would not run for office again after serious health issues in recent years, but he made it official in his floor speech.

McConnell said he was humbled by the trust Kentuckians put in him to serve in the Senate and how that was “the honor of a lifetime,” but added he will not seek this honor an eighth time.

“My current term in the Senate will be my last,” he said.

Thursday is McConnell’s 83rd birthday. His current term lasts through the end of 2026.

McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1984, when he narrowly upset an incumbent in heavily Democratic Kentucky. As McConnell rose in power in the Senate, he helped to steer billions of dollars of federal funding back home, all while orchestrating Republicans’ political takeover of Kentucky.

McConnell’s legacy is also closely intertwined with President Donald Trump. During Trump’s first term, McConnell ushered through the Senate hundreds of his lifetime appointees to federal judgeships and the U.S. Supreme Court, reshaping the courts in a conservative direction. McConnell also played a key role opposing Trump’s conviction in both of his Senate impeachment trials, making his return to the White House possible in 2025.

However, McConnell’s relationship with Trump remains frayed in public, which was alluded to in his floor speech.

Trump has routinely maligned McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao, in public, while McConnell has voted against several of Trump’s nominees in his second term and criticized his foreign policy on the Russia-Ukraine war and implementation of tariffs .

McConnell said former President Ronald Reagan, who was in office when he first joined the Senate, had strengthened American power, “but since then, we’ve allowed that power to atrophy.”

“And today, a dangerous world threatens to outpace the work of rebuilding it. So, lest any of our colleagues still doubt my intentions for the remainder of my term: I have some unfinished business to attend to.”

McConnell’s influence in shaping the federal judiciary is what he has long called the greatest accomplishment of his career, spanning from blocking nominations of President Barack Obama to steering through lifetime appointees in Trump’s term — especially on the Supreme Court.

With McConnell not running for reelection, there will now be a scramble for power among Kentucky Republicans over who will win the party’s nomination to replace him next year. Among the Republicans who have been speculated as possible candidates are Congressmen Andy Barr and Thomas Massie, former Attorney General Daniel Cameron and former United National ambassador Kelly Craft.

Before McConnell had even completed his floor speech, Cameron announced he was running for Senate , while Barr announced he is considering a run .

This story will be updated.

State government and politics reporting is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

