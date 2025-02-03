© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Louisville Public Media adds digital tools to help you learn about Kentucky lawmakers

Louisville Public Media | By Justin Hicks
Published February 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
Rep. Chad Aull, a Democrat from Lexington, looks over the House floor early in the 2025 legislative session.
Courtesy of Kentucky LRC
Rep. Chad Aull, a Democrat from Lexington, looks over the House floor early in the 2025 legislative session.

Louisville Public Media wants to make it even easier for you to find background information about your state lawmakers with digital tools you’ll find embedded in future stories.

Starting this week, you’ll see some new digital features in state politics stories from Louisville Public Media. They’re aimed at giving you easy access to information that helps you stay on top of your lawmakers, their actions in Frankfort, and their finances.

For one, you’ll notice a window in the middle of select state politics stories where you can type in your address to see who your state lawmakers are, their financial disclosure forms, and the bills they’re backing in the legislature. Try it out below.

Who are my lawmakers?

We do not store your information.

Secondly, you’ll also see lawmakers' names highlighted in stories. Those highlighted names are interactive — click on them for more information. Here’s a sample of that feature using Speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives David Osborne.

More features could come soon. If you have ideas on how we can keep you even more informed about your lawmakers, let us know by emailing news@lpm.org

State government and politics reporting is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
News
Justin Hicks
Justin is LPM's Data Reporter. Email Justin at jhicks@lpm.org.
