Kentucky legal aid and advocacy nonprofit suspends operations

The legal aid and advocacy nonprofit serving low-income Kentuckians was already facing financial challenges like delays in payments and funding commitments.

Natalie Chambers, the Kentucky Equal Justice Center’s communications director, said the nonprofit did not have enough reserves to weather financial setbacks.

Plus, new mandates announced by President Donald Trump’s administration that would cut off federal funding created a perfect storm in the aftermath of the election, Chamber said. A lot of the center’s donors who work in fields like immigration and health care were waiting to see if they would be able to financially support the center as the new administration came to be. Funders felt they were likely to be “targeted” by the administration and wanted to make sure they themselves could operate, she said.

“It’s been over the last few months that we’ve really had an opportunity to really see and understand how the political landscape at the national level is truly affecting our ability to operate at a local level,” she said.

The center has served low-income Kentuckians in the state since 1976. It collaborated with legal providers across the state and advocates for better health care, housing and fair wages.

It also operated the Maxwell Street Legal Clinic program. Attorneys there helped immigrants with legal representation, naturalization cases and other related litigation, regardless of their immigration status.

Chambers said the center’s closure will burden immigrants, especially those who are undocumented, who rely on its services.

“There’s going to be a large swath of the immigrant community that will lose legal protection or the potential for legal protection at low or no cost if we’re not able to continue to operate,” she said.

Chambers said the center is currently working to resolve open cases for existing clients and refer potential clients to other attorneys and resources.

She said some staff are staying on in a voluntary capacity and are trying to work with existing funders to get back on track. They are also seeking donations from the public to reopen. Chambers said she hopes the closure is temporary.