TARC route changes start Sunday in Louisville

TARC announced, in a press release, that route changes will start Sunday.

The two most affected routes will be 22, Twenty-Second Street, and 63, Crums Lane.

Twenty-Second Street is merging with route 18, Dixie Highway, and Crums Lane with route 29, Eastern Parkway.

As a result, Dixie Highway will end its route in Portland. Riders will have to transfer to get to downtown Louisville. Eastern Parkway will be extended to cover the destinations normally covered by the Crums Lane route.

Route frequency will be reduced on the #4 Fourth Street and #10 Dixie Rapid routes while being increased on the #25 Oak-Westport Connection, #29 Eastern Parkway, and #40 Taylorsville Road.

There will be minor schedule changes on the #6 Sixth Street, #15 Market Street, and #21 Chestnut Street routes.

TARC has seen cutbacks and challenges in recent years. LPM News previously reported on contributing factors including decreased ridership, an antiquated funding model, and inaction from leadership.

Cuts have left people scrambling, trying to navigate a new way to the grocery , their job, or their kid’s school .