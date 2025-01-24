© 2025 Louisville Public Media

TARC route changes start Sunday in Louisville

Louisville Public Media | By William Padmore
Published January 24, 2025 at 2:47 PM EST
TARC
Kyeland Jackson
/
LPM
TARC

Starting Sunday, 11 TARC routes will be altered. Here are the bus system’s plans.

TARC announced, in a press release, that route changes will start Sunday.

The two most affected routes will be 22, Twenty-Second Street, and 63, Crums Lane.

Twenty-Second Street is merging with route 18, Dixie Highway, and Crums Lane with route 29, Eastern Parkway.

As a result, Dixie Highway will end its route in Portland. Riders will have to transfer to get to downtown Louisville. Eastern Parkway will be extended to cover the destinations normally covered by the Crums Lane route.

Route frequency will be reduced on the #4 Fourth Street and #10 Dixie Rapid routes while being increased on the #25 Oak-Westport Connection, #29 Eastern Parkway, and #40 Taylorsville Road.

There will be minor schedule changes on the #6 Sixth Street, #15 Market Street, and #21 Chestnut Street routes.

TARC has seen cutbacks and challenges in recent years. LPM News previously reported on contributing factors including decreased ridership, an antiquated funding model, and inaction from leadership.

Cuts have left people scrambling, trying to navigate a new way to the grocery, their job, or their kid’s school.

Learn more about the most recent route changes on TARC’s website here.
William Padmore
William is LPM's "All Things Considered" host. Email William at wpadmore@lpm.org.
