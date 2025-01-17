Group hosts MLK scholarship breakfast, memorial ceremony in Jeffersonville

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. advocated for equality, justice and unity.

In Southern Indiana, community leaders want to honor that mission with events planned to shine light on King’s work and message.

In Jeffersonville, Janice Leavell is chair of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee, which has long aimed to honor his legacy.

She said the country’s current moment in history makes it especially important now to refocus on his dream.

“We are divided,” she said. “We are a divided country at this time, but we need to just come together on the importance of being one united people."

Bringing renewed focus to King’s message is the theme for this year’s events, which kick off Saturday with a scholarship breakfast at 9 a.m. at Jeffersonville High School. Leaders will announce this year's student winners.

The speaker is Kimberly L. Stephenson-Triplett, a Jeffersonville High School graduate who now teaches urban studies at Tennessee State University, a historically Black institution.

On Monday, Jan. 20, community members and leaders will gather at Jeffersonville City Hall at 12:30 p.m. and caravan to a memorial service at Wesley United Methodist Church.

Indiana Democratic Rep. Wendy Dant Chesser will speak, the student scholarship winners will also be reintroduced, and Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore will present the Freedom and Justice Award.

“I'm looking forward to it,” Moore said. “It’s a day I'm proud is honored across our nation.”

“I believe [King] wanted us to come together as human beings,” Leavell said. “I believe he wanted us to look at, as he said, not the color of the skin but the character of the person.”

According to information from the committee, ticket information is available by emailing myrabaines@aol.com .

Due to recent weather, the city of New Albany has rescheduled a luncheon celebrating King to Feb. 8. That will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Griffin Recreation Center, 1140 Griffin Street.

The event will include a performance by the New Albany High School choir, with keynote speaker Amber Duke, executive director of ACLU of Kentucky.

Registration information can be found here .

The Indiana Black Expo Inc. Jeffersonville chapter will host a celebration and fundraiser Monday with music, games, food and drinks. It will be at LIT Cigar Bar and Lounge in New Albany.

Free admission to commemorate King

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday has come to be traditionally celebrated with acts of service . Many local and national cultural institutions offer free or reduced programming to educate on King’s life and legacy as well.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources invites people to honor King’s legacy by volunteering at a DNR property on Monday. Work needed year-round includes maintaining trails, helping at nature centuries and sharing photos, according to a news release.

"Volunteering gives you a great sense of accomplishment,” Jody Heaston, volunteer coordinator for Indiana State Parks, said in the release. “You are helping manage and conserve our natural and cultural resources for future generations to enjoy.”

Usually closed Mondays, the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites will be open and offer free admission to honor King’s life and work, including several sites in Southern Indiana:

In Madison, visitors to the Lanier Mansion can learn about how Indiana was able to stay in the Civil War on the Union side through the work of James F. D. Lanier.

The Culbertson Mansion in New Albany will be providing free tours showcasing the home’s Victorian architecture and discussing the Culbertson family’s history.

In Corydon, Indiana’s first state capital, there will be guided tours at the state Capitol building and governor’s mansion.

Tours at these sites are at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. but registration is required by Jan. 17.

The Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville will host a community free day Monday, with showings of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the top of each hour starting at 10 a.m.

The Muhammad Ali Center Council of Students will host the “Continuing the Dream, Continuing the Legacy” youth panel discussion at noon.

National parks that charge entrance fees will also waive those fees on Monday .

