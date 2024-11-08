© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Indiana Supreme Court justices easily retain seats in 2024 election

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 8, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST
The Indiana Supreme Court chamber.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
More than half of the Indiana Supreme Court was on the ballot in 2024 for retention.

The five state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals judges that were on the ballot in Indiana this year easily kept their seats on the bench in Tuesday’s election.

There was a somewhat organized effort this year to encourage Hoosiers to vote against retaining the three members of the Supreme Court who were on the ballot: Chief Justice Loretta Rush, and Justices Mark Massa and Derek Molter.

All three of them had voted to uphold the state’s near-total abortion ban, prompting the largely online effort to force them out of their seats.

But that effort made little difference, as all three earned at least 68% of the vote in favor of their retention.

No judge or justice has ever lost a retention vote in the 54 years since Indiana’s judicial retention system was put in place.

Brandon Smith
