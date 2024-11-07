Winner of unusual Kentucky Senate write-in race discusses campaign, goals in office

Because of the timing of Kentucky Senator Johnnie Turner’s death, the contest to fill his seat featured 11 write-in candidates. Pineville Mayor Scott Madon was endorsed by Senate President Robert Stivers and U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers, but said what mattered most was the endorsement by Turner’s family before Turner was laid to rest.

“I had some people on social media question me, and I had some people out in the public as I was campaigning, and I did feel a little funny about it. I mean, of course, we were under deadlines to file that Friday, and we didn't have much choice, and it really eased me personally when they endorsed me.”

Madon won’t take office until the beginning of next year, but said he’s not in a hurry to get to Frankfort, as an $8 million downtown revitalization of Pineville is underway.

“I want to build on what Senator Turner has previously been working on with, you know, with some of the other counties and stuff. And I personally have some goals that, you know, I want to work on job and try to create more jobs.”

Madon said he believes the five-county district he’ll represent is a prime target for tourism and adventure tourism. A spokeswoman for the Secretary of State said the race will be certified November 25th.

