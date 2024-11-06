Braun says decisive victory gives him 'platter of opportunity' for policy challenges

Indiana Governor-Elect Mike Braun shared plans Wednesday about his transition into office.

Braun said his double-digit victory in the governor’s race gives him a mandate that can help further his agenda as he works with the state legislature.

“And I’ll accept it humbly and try to engage everyone in my own party, along with the good ideas across the aisle,” Braun said.

Braun said an initial focus of his transition will be reviewing state agencies and their leadership.

“It’s going to be my vision of being an entrepreneurial governor that’s going to be conservative on the financial side but very entrepreneurial on the problem-fixing side,” Braun said.

Braun said he likes to move quickly and to expect agency leadership announcements to start soon.

He received several questions about what role Lt. Gov.-elect Micah Beckwith will play in that transition.

Braun didn’t choose Beckwith, as state Republican convention delegates rejected Braun’s pick in favor of the self-described Christian nationalist.

But the incoming governor praised his running mate for bringing the Indiana GOP together.

“The part of the party that I think he represents is where all the passion is on the conservative side,” Braun said. “And I think now they’re on board. And it’s my job to make sure that the full spectrum of what being a Republican is about in this state is then going to be focused on the kitchen table issues I’ve been talking about.”

Braun said Beckwith will be one of the voices he listens to as governor.

And he said he wants to see Beckwith focus on the statutory duties of lieutenant governor. Those include overseeing the Department of Agriculture and housing, community development and rural affairs agencies.

