Harvest Homecoming returns to New Albany this week

Allyson Glass grew up within Harvest Homecoming. Her parents held roles of vice president and director, and she saw how they put community service at the front of their work.

When Glass was old enough, she took on a leadership role. She's now president-elect for 2026-2027, and she and other volunteers are gearing up for the 57th annual community festival in downtown New Albany this week.

“I love just sitting in the booth and just seeing the crowd — it's never ending,” she said. “And to me, that’s the good feeling…seeing all the happy people down there just building community and enjoying the day.”

The festival officially kicks off Saturday afternoon with a parade, followed by events throughout the week including rides and booths, which are popular for the food, crafts and other activities they bring.

Within the nine days the festival runs, there is a balloon glow, tethered hot air balloon rides, kids movies, a pumpkin decorating contest and a dog show. But that’s not an exhaustive list.

“It is truly a homecoming for everyone,” Glass said. “We've met people [who] come in from Florida to see people, California…it's exciting to see how many people come from all over to just come back and see people and build that community feeling.”

Aprile Rickert / LPM Allyson Glass is a Harvest Homecoming vice president overseeing the parade. She's also president elect for 2026-2027.

As a festival vice president, Glass oversees the parade this year. It has more than 100 entries, and she said more than 40 are floats.

One of them is the work of fine arts students at IU Southeast and their professor, Donna Stallard. Drawing on the festival’s “Autumn Sock-Hop” theme this year, Stallard and her students collaborated on a vision for the project. It will include a soda fountain, a black and white checkered dance floor and a DJ booth, with records adorning the wall.

Hailey Hartman, an education major, painted the records. Brandy Baas worked on the checkered floor. Earlier this week, they were working with Stallard to decorate the float.

They both said they enjoyed the relaxation of painting and the impact of the whole project.

“It's really satisfying to me just to know that I'm doing something that's going to be enjoyed by everyone else,” Hartman said.

Stallard said she likes watching her students learn new things. With this project, they might be using tools they wouldn’t during regular class hours. They also have to work on a larger scale.

“The day of the parade, you can see a difference in their confidence and in their empowerment,” Stallard said. “Because they get to see all the work that they've done come to fruition. And they get to see how supportive the city of New Albany is to this event.”

Aprile Rickert / LPM Mr. Pumkpin

Bringing up the rear of the parade will be Mr. Pumpkin — the longstanding festival mascot. The large orange jack-o-lantern will then preside over the central booth area.

This is actually the third Mr. Pumpkin, said Polly Niemeier, a vice president, director and Harvest Homecoming office manager who’s been part of the festival for more than 50 years. The first had an accident around 20 years ago.

“I don't think we're really quite sure exactly what happened, but Mr. Pumpkin ended up in the middle of the expressway in Louisville,” she said.

“At first, we were very shocked and surprised and concerned. Then it became quite the joke.”

Niemeier said her involvement is about community service, but it’s also about family – multiple family members participate.

“We all work together, and it's a part of our time of being together and being with other people that we’re with year in and year out, and new people too.”

Glass, the president-elect, said she’s happy to be part of something that brings joy, as her parents have, and so many other volunteers who keep the festival going.

“For me it’s just something that we do. We do this for our community,” she said. “You're just trying to make a better little world, and this is the week we get to do it.”

For more information, visit harvesthomecoming.com .

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc., the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation, and the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.

