How to help Hurricane Helene survivors in Appalachia

As floodwaters receded Monday in East Tennessee and Western North Carolina, neighbors who were spared Hurricane Helene’s wrath are asking: How can we help?

The answer right now is: Stay where you’re at and channel your aid through established organizations (details below).

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, or TEMA, has been reminding residents on social media that lifesaving efforts are still ongoing — and that those take priority.

While local communities appreciate the volunteer spirit during disasters, please DO NOT send donations that have not been requested by state or local authorities.



TEMA is not accepting volunteers or donations until the life safety mission is complete. Tennesseans, do not… pic.twitter.com/EhrIcewCLX — Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) (@TennesseeEMA) September 29, 2024

Nashville Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD, seconded TEMA’s sentiment, posting: “This is not a message of we don’t want your help. This is a message of we need you to wait to send your help. They are still doing search and recovery, intake centers for volunteers and donations have not been established. They will welcome us, once it is safe to do so.”

What to do in the meantime

Though you’re not cleared to help chainsaw felled trees just yet, there are opportunities to contribute financially. These funds can go in the immediate toward food and clean water needs in the hardest hits communities and, eventually, to cleanup and rebuilding efforts.

This is a developing story that was last updated at 1:55 p.m. Monday.