EF-0 tornado touched down in Southern Indiana Tuesday

The National Weather Service has confirmed one brief tornado touched down in the Louisville Metro area during Tuesday storms — an EF-0 in north Clarksville.

The agency surveyed the area Wednesday morning, starting around where interstates 65 and 265 meet at the northern edge of Clarksville..

NWS spokesperson Tom Reaugh said that’s where the tornado’s path started. It continued around four miles northeast and was on the ground for an estimated six minutes. The EF-0 — the weakest on the Enhanced Fujita Scale — was up to 100 yards wide with speeds of up to 80 miles per hour.

Most of the damage was in Silver Lakes Pointe Mobile Home Park, largely involving trees and utility poles.

Clark County Emergency Management Director Gavan Hebner said four of the mobile homes were damaged — three with structural damage caused by trees and one with exterior damage.

The Red Cross helped relocate one family, and two others are staying with people they know, Hebner said.

He said power was fully restored to the neighborhood by midday Wednesday.

The National Weather Service put out a severe thunderstorm warning that mentioned the threat of tornadoes around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the tornado hit about 10 minutes later.

“This particular tornado was quite small and spun up very quickly,” Reaugh, with the NWS said. “As soon as we were confident enough about the tornado warning we sent it out. It just happens that [this tornado] touched down slightly before the warning made it out.”

Reaugh said the NWS also surveyed an area in southern Hardin County, Ky., but determined that damage to be from straight-line winds and not a tornado.

