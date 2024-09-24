© 2024 Louisville Public Media

What are your favorite food spots in Louisville and Southern Indiana?

By Giselle Rhoden
Published September 24, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
A plate from Seviche in the Highlands neighborhood
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
LPM's News host William Padmore launched "Now Eat This" earlier this year to highlight locals restaurants across Louisville and Southern Indiana.

LPM News launched a new series called “Now Eat This,” and we’re asking Kentuckiana residents to share their favorite restaurants with us. What’s yours?

The Louisville and Southern Indiana restaurant scene is part of what makes the region special. LPM News wants to know: What’s your favorite spot to dine?

Earlier this year, LPM News host William Padmore launched a new series called “Now Eat This.” This newest addition to local coverage gives listeners a behind-the-scenes look at local eateries residents love.

We know you have great ideas that would make our coverage more complete. So where should we go next?

How you can weigh in

We’re looking for restaurants across Louisville and Southern Indiana that you think deserve the spotlight. Whether it’s a mom-and-pop shop, a “hole in the wall,” or a city staple, we want to know where your favorite food spots are.

Fill out the Google Form below to share your thoughts.

We may use your response on the next episode of “Now Eat This.”
Giselle Rhoden
Giselle is LPM's breaking news reporter.
