First lawsuit under Pregnant Workers Fairness Act filed against Indiana company

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published September 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
A pregnant woman sits at a table with a computer on it.
CIPHR Connect
/
Wikimedia Commons
According to the EEOC's lawsuit, a pregnant employee at Wabash National Corporation wanted to transfer to a role that did not require them to lie on their stomach.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said it is the first federal lawsuit under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act since it took effect in June.

According to the lawsuit, a pregnant employee at Wabash National Corporation — a trucking company based in Lafayette — wanted to transfer to a role that did not require them to lie on their stomach.

Instead of making this accommodation, the company allegedly gave the employee one option: taking unpaid leave. The EEOC said the company also illegally requested medical documentation from the employee, who left the job nearly eight months pregnant in fear of the health of her pregnancy.

READ MORE: With federal pregnant worker protections in place, Indiana groups work to raise awareness

In a statement, Wabash National Corporation said it "has always been and continues to be committed to taking care of our employees, including our pregnant employees, and complying with the law."

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.
Copyright 2024 IPB News

Timoria Cunningham
