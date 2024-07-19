Kentucky Congressman Morgan McGarvey calls on Biden to step aside

Kentucky’s sole Democratic congressman has joined others in his party calling on President Joe Biden to step aside.

U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey praised Biden’s effectiveness and empathy as a leader in a statement Friday, but said the stakes were too high for Biden to continue in the race.

“That’s why there is no joy in the recognition he should not be our nominee in November,” McGarvey said. “We can’t risk the focus of the campaign being anything other than Donald Trump.”

NBC News reports more than 30 Congressional Democrats have called for someone other than Biden to be at the top of the ticket come November.

Biden has struggled to make the case to Americans that he is fit to continue his run for the presidency following a disastrous debate performance in June. Recent polling from AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that most Democrats say Biden should withdraw in favor of someone else.

My statement on President Biden pic.twitter.com/tX1rlJ8tgo — Morgan McGarvey (@MorganMcGarvey) July 19, 2024

Biden has made a number of public appearances since the debate, but tested positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Nevada earlier this week.

The Associated Press is reporting that Biden is weighing whether to step down while isolating at his home in Delaware. However publicly, Biden has said he will continue campaigning next week.

In his statement, McGarvey said that Democrats cannot allow Trump to succeed. He said the party needs to defeat Trump, flip the House, protect the Senate and take action on issues including climate change, health care and reproductive issues.

“President Biden is a good man who cares deeply about the American people. I trust that he will do what’s best for the nation, and we will come together as Democrats and move the country forward,” McGarvey said.

Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear continues to be in the conversation as a potential vice presidential pick in the case that Biden chooses to step aside.

State government and politics reporting is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.