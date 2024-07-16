Bellarmine bomb threat related to professor’s suspension following ‘Libs of TikTok’ post

On Saturday, Bellarmine University English professor John James posted on social media following the shooting at a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

“If you’re gonna shoot, man, don’t miss,” James allegedly said on his account.

The prolific Libs of TikTok account on X, formerly Twitter, later posted the professor’s comments on its page. Some responses demanded James be fired.

By Monday, Bellarmine placed James on unpaid leave. University officials have not said when he may return to work. James did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

That evening, there was a bomb threat on campus. According to Bellarmine spokesperson Jason Cissell, the threat was related to James’ suspension.

“The bomb threat was an unfortunate hoax related to the online furor over that instructor’s comments. It was quickly determined to be a false alarm,” Cissell said in an emailed statement.

These actions come amid an effort by Libs of TikTok to find users posting derogatory comments about the assassination attempt.



Who is Libs of TikTok?

The search to find those users is fueled by the social media account Libs of Tiktok. It’s best known for its support of right-wing politics.

Founder Chaya Raichik named her then-personal account Libs of TikTok in 2021, according to the Washington Post. At the time, the account had more than 600,000 followers. Raichik used the page to attack the LGBTQ+ community and garner support for Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ and the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Now, Libs of TikTok’s X account has 3.2 million followers and support from influential people like Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk.

And Raichik has sway beyond social media.

Earlier this year, Raichik was appointed to the Oklahoma Library Media Advisory Committee, which is responsible for the state’s public school libraries. In that role, Raichik has pushed to remove several books that depict sex education and sexual orientation from library shelves.



Influence precedes action

Since the shooting, Raichik, via Libs of TikTok, has continued to highlight social media comments wishing harm to Trump, at times tagging the user’s employer. The posts often garner thousands of responses, including threats to call the subject’s places of work.

In James’ case, Bellarmine suspended him over his alleged social media posts, with a spokesperson calling them “unacceptable” but not saying whether the Libs of TikTok callout influenced the disciplinary decision.

For others, being featured on Libs of TikTok in recent days has preceded suspension or firing.

In Mississippi, Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson fired one of his staffers, following a post on her Facebook account about the assassination attempt.

In Pennsylvania, a volunteer firefighter resigned following his social media post. The fire department also received a bomb threat Monday morning after the firefighter resigned.

An employee for the Lackawanna County commissioners in Pennsylvania was suspended on Monday for similar comments on social media.

In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a middle school employee was fired after her posts related to the assassination attempt.

Some LGBTQ+ advocacy groups — like GLAAD — have blamed Raichik’s account for online and verbal harassment, bomb threats and other forms of violence across the country.

Raichik said she is proud to be a “stochastic terrorist,” or someone who uses hateful or divisive rhetoric that inspires others to commit violence against a targeted individual or institution, the Washington Post reported in February, citing her comments on an unaffiliated podcast.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Raichik said “bomb threats are bad,” but she should not be held responsible for them.