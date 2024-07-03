Independence Day events, loud and quiet, around Louisville and Southern Indiana

The Fourth of July is almost here, and some celebrations are already starting. The day commemorating the United States' independence is typically celebrated with cookouts and fireworks.

Here are ways you can celebrate in and around Louisville:

Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians

Baseball has been coined “America’s Favorite Pastime” so it is fitting that the Bats minor league baseball team would be hosting a game with nods to America’s birthday. The Bats players will don special stars and stripes uniforms. And the after-game firework show will be extended in commemoration of the Fourth.

The game is July 3 at Louisville Slugger Field at 7:05 p.m.

New Albany Shoreline Independence Day Celebration

This free event on the Indiana side of the river will feature live music, activities, food and of course a firework display.

The event is July 3 at the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater–100 E. Water St., New Albany from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Waterfront Park Fourth of July

Waterfront Park is hosting a Fourth of July celebration in tandem with its 25th anniversary. The day will feature Waterfront’s Most Talented! Showcase, a variety show featuring regional singers, dancers and other performers. There will also be a family-friendly activity center centering nature, art, music and more. The night will end with fireworks..

Waterfront Park Fourth of July is July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Waterfront Park’s Big Four Lawn.

Jeffersonville 4th of July Parade

For a celebration that’s a bit less bombastic, people can check out Jeffersonville Celebrates Freedom. The morning parade is void of fireworks while still offering a chance to celebrate. And it’ll get you home well before sundown in case you want to get back home before a single fireworks is lit.

The Jeffersonville Celebrates Freedom parade is July 4 at 10 a.m. between the 100 and 500 blocks of Spring Street in Jeffersonville.

Locust Grove, July 4th: Summer on the Farm

Storytellers from StageOne Theater will teach visitors at Locust Grove about what it means to be an active citizen and the importance of civic engagement. There will also be history lessons about the road to American independence and the U.S.’ history of enslavement.

Locust Grove’s July 4th: Summer on the Farm event is July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crescent Hill 4th of July Festival

The Crescent Hill 4th of July Festival will feature a full day of activities. There will be a market, kid-focused activity zones, a pet contest and more. Live music, a military vehicle presentation and a fireworks show will end the night.

The free event is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Crescent Hill Community Council building on South Peterson Avenue.

Fireworks over the park at Wendell Moore Park

Bring your swimsuit, towels and pool toys for the Fourth of July celebration at Wendell Moore Park in La Grange. The free event includes access to the park’s aquatic center and firework show.

Fireworks kick off at 10 p.m.

Sellersburg’s Independence Day

The Sellersburg American Legion is hosting a community Fourth of July event. There will be food, shaved ice and a live performance by Southern Indiana-based cover band The Rumors.

Fireworks are expected to start at around 9:45 p.m.

Play America

For post-Fourth of July fun, there’s the Louisville Orchestra’s “Play America” concert. Teddy Abrams, members of the orchestra and guest vocalist will play a variety of songs in a free concert. There will also be food trucks, crafts, bounce houses and more.

The Play America concert is July 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the America Place at River Ridge in Jeffersonville.

