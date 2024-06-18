© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Chris Kolb withdraws from Jefferson County Board of Education race

Louisville Public Media | By Jess Clark
Published June 18, 2024 at 4:17 PM EDT
Chris Kolb wearing a suit and tie in front of a brick wall
Chris Kolb for School Board
Chris Kolb was first elected to the school board in 2016.

Incumbent District 2 Jefferson County Board of Education member Chris Kolb says he is no longer running for reelection.

Jefferson County Board of Education member Chris Kolb won’t seek reelection in November.

The District 2 member represents most of the Highlands along with St. Matthews and Hikes Point. Kolb was originally elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020.

He’s recently come under fire for his role in calling a surprise meeting to cut magnet transportation in Jefferson County Public Schools. The other two members who called that meeting — District 4 member Joe Marshall and District 7 member Sarah Cole McIntosh — have already said they won’t run in November.

Educators and community leaders have called for Kolb to resign over the transportation cuts and his open letter scolding principals who opposed bell time changes.

Kolb told multiple media outlets he decided to drop out of the race after he failed to gain the endorsement of the Jefferson County Teachers Association.

He did not respond to multiple requests for comment from LPM News.

Cassie Lyles, president of the union PAC Better Schools Kentucky, told LPM that JCTA is remaining neutral in the District 2 race, but did not explain further.

Lyles said District 2 is the only district in which JCTA is not endorsing a candidate.

Kolb drew challenges from criminal appeals attorney Tricia Lister and curriculum design consultant Abby Berthold.
