Norton to provide free screenings at health fair for Latino and Hispanic communities in Louisville

For several years, Norton Healthcare has offered free medical services like screenings for cholesterol, blood pressure, colon cancer, hearing and vision at its annual health fair for Latino and Hispanic residents.

Latino and Hispanic communities are at high risk for certain conditions like Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. Lack of insurance, medical racism and language barriers can make it hard for children, adults and seniors to get timely help.

Megan Russell, a nurse practitioner with Norton Prevention and Wellness, said the fair is meant to make health care more accessible for immigrants.

“We have a lot of services that can help if they don't have insurance, you know, there's funding that can help with that. … I think it can be an entry point into services if they're not aware [that] exist for them if they don't have insurance,” she said.

The fair will have interpreters, family activities, car seat installation checks and giveaways. A food pantry, diapers and other resources will also be available.

Data from the nonprofit health policy research center KFF showed Hispanic adults are more likely than white adults to report not seeing a doctor in the past 12 months because of cost barriers.

Dr. Patricia Bautista-Cervera is the health empowerment team coordinator at La Casita Center, a local nonprofit serving Latino and Hispanic communities. She is also the vice chair of the Louisville Metro Board of Health.

She said many Hispanic and Latino immigrants and refugees in underserved communities work blue-collar jobs, and the risk of getting injured on the job could have a significant impact on their lives.

“And if they don't have health insurance, and they get sick, well, there is no way for them to support their families. So it’s one [barrier] after the other: transportation, language, lack of education,” she said.

Norton’s health fair is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Saint Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Hwy. No appointments are needed for most of the free health screenings. People interested in making appointments for mammograms or Pap tests can call 502-899-6842.