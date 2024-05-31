Louisville Orchestra announces new dates for statewide tour

In 2022, the Louisville Orchestra announced a plan to expand its musical offerings to Kentuckians across the state.

That included the hot ticket performance in Mammoth Cave alongside renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, which is in part funded by money allocated by the general assembly during the 2022 legislative session.

The Louisville Orchestra is set to embark on the next part of its tour this summer.

“In Harmony is not just about bringing music to our community; it’s about creating connections and making classical music accessible to everyone,” said Louisville Orchestra chief executive Graham Parker. “We are excited to continue this tradition and look forward to seeing the joy it brings to each town we visit.”

The next leg of the “In Harmony" Tour starts in July with stops throughout central Kentucky.

The upcoming tour will feature music by Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and Lionel Richie. Alongside contemporary works, the orchestra will perform classical pieces such as Dvořák’s “Symphony No. 9.”

Kentucky singers Jason Clayborn and Daria Raymore will accompany the orchestra on the tour.

Also in July, the orchestra will play free “Once Upon An Orchestra” concerts at library branches across the state.

“There’s something incredibly special about performing in different parts of Kentucky and seeing how music can unite and uplift communities,” said Louisville Orchestra music director Teddy Abrams.

The tour will continue in September making stops in western Kentucky. Gabe Lefkowitz will conduct the orchestra accompanied by cellist and singer-songwriter Ben Sollee.

In the most recent legislative session, the Louisville Orchestra was allocated an additional $4.3 million to continue the state-wide tour into 2026.