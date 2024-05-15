Louisville Metro Police shot a 17-year-old male Tuesday

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were conducting surveillance near South 3rd and West Kenton streets. Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said in a statement detectives approached a 17-year-old male who they called a person of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation.

The male displayed a gun and fled from officers, according to the statement. During a struggle after officers tackled him, police said he discharged the gun. One officer then shot him.

Gwinn-Villaroel said the 17-year-old was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he is still being treated for “life-threatening injuries.” No officers were injured.

LMPD is in the early stages of investigating the shooting. Body camera footage from the incident will be released within 10 business days of the shooting

This is the second time a LMPD officer has shot someone in recent days.

On Friday, officers shot 43-year-old Nicholas Pierce in Pleasure Ridge Park, saying he was holding a knife that he refused to drop.

Pierce died Sunday at UofL Hospital due to his injuries.

The three officers involved in Friday’s shooting — Bailey Siegrist, Christine Silk and Noah Sheets — were placed on paid administrative leave while LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit conducts an investigation.