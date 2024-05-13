Police fatally shot a man in Louisville over the weekend

Louisville police officials say a man officers shot Friday night has died from his injuries. According to LMPD, officers responded to a report of an armed person.

Deputy Chief Steve Healey said this weekend officers had responded to the 4700 block of Crawford Avenue, in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood, just before 11 p.m. Friday night.

Healey said police encountered a man with a knife and that he refused to drop it despite police commands to do so.

Healey said the man came at the officers with the knife in hand, and that they had tried to use “less lethal options,” which “had a very limited effect” on the man, who has not yet been named. Healey didn’t specify which other tactics police deployed.

Three officers ultimately fired their weapons, and the man continued to charge at them. Healey said he initially held the officers at bay with the knife, preventing them from immediately rendering aid.

Once disarmed, police provided aid and the man was transported to U of L Health.

Healey said the LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating the incident, and that body worn camera footage will be released. LMPD has committed to releasing body cam video from police shootings within 10 business days.

