GALLERY: Scenes from the 2024 Kentucky Derby and Oaks
In the straightaway before the finish line, Mystik Dan pulled away from a tight pack of horses on the inside rail. The other horses gained ground, but they kept the lead by just a nose upon reaching the finish line.
Justin Hicks
Rider Brian Hernandez Jr. talks with the owners of Mystik Dan, Brent and Sharilyn Gasaway, before a press conference where they commented on winning the 2024 Kentucky Derby.
Justin Hicks
Florent Geroux, rider of Just A Touch, came in last in the 2024 Kentucky Derby. He stood on the track after, watching the big screen replay the results.
Justin Hicks
Clinton Phillips propsed to his girlfriend Kyle Yeager at Churchill Downs in front of a cheering crowd.
Giselle Rhoden / LPM
Jeff Sepesi from North Carolina won a trifecta bet on a race leading up to the Kentucky Derby.
Justin Hicks / KPR
Lauren Hurley shows off her Derby Hat at the Kentucky Derby, on Saturday May 4, 2024.
Breya Jones / LPM
After a day of rain, the weather was humid for the 2024 Kentucky Derby. One rider washed mud and sweat off his face following an early race leading up to the big event.
Justin Hicks
Scout Rainey from Knoxville, TN celebrated her 18th birthday at the 2024 Kentucky Derby from the infield. She planned to make her first sports bet on Fierceness, the morning line favorite.
Justin Hicks
A fan at Churchill Downs on Friday struggled with a plastic poncho. It rain sporadically throughout the day, causing many to protect their fancy derby duds with plastic.
Justin Hicks
One fan takes a selfie while wearing an inflatable hat shaped like a horse.
Justin Hicks
Animal rights protesters outside the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4, 2024.
Ryan Van Velzer / KPR
Breya Jones / LPM
Jeff and Carrie Ketterman dressed in costume for the 150th Kentucky Derby, as Derby originator Meriwether Lewis Clark Jr. and his wife, Mary.
Morgan Watkins / LPM News
One spectator looks at the track from a high railing during a race leading up to the 2024 Kentucky Derby.
Justin Hicks
Survivors of breast cancer paraded on the turf track before the 2024 Kentucky Oaks as spectators cheered them on.
Justin Hicks
2024 marked the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby and fans came in their finest outfits to celebrate the occasion.
Justin Hicks
Fans came in their finest outfits, like this father and his sons in matching suit jackets, for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.
Justin Hicks
Fans in the infield of Churchill Downs watch the races from lawn chairs on a large screen.
Justin Hicks
Richard Reeves watches race 6 at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4, 2024.
Justin Hicks / KPR
Fancy and fun hats are tradition at the Kentucky Derby.
Justin Hicks / KPR
A woman wearing a bright pink dress and hat with a matching pink fan poses for a photo at the 2024 Kentucky Oaks.
Justin Hicks
Thorpedo Anna, ridden by jockey Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr., won the 2024 Kentucky Oaks horse race with a commanding lead.
Justin Hicks
Terry Speigner and his wife Monica came to Oaks from Maryland.
Giselle Rhoden / LPM
Allison (middle) is originally from Lexington and said she's excited to place her bets and have good drinks with friends.
Giselle Rhoden / LPM