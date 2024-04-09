Jefferson County Board of Education members move up vote on transportation plan

With little more than 24 hours notice, the Jefferson County Board of Education announced a special meeting to vote on a controversial transportation plan for next year.

That vote was originally scheduled for April 16, but the transportation plan is now on the agenda for a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

No details of the proposal were immediately available on the board’s website, but the latest recommendation from Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio was to cut transportation for nearly all magnet and traditional school students.

The meeting will be held at the VanHoose Education Center, which has a maximum capacity of 142 people. That’s left dozens of people waiting in the parking lot during recent meetings.

The special meeting was called by board members Chris Kolb of District 2, Linda Duncan of District 5 and Joe Marshall of District 4.

Under board policy, a special meeting can be called by either the board chair or any three members of the board.

This story may be updated.

