Former Indiana AG Curtis Hill civil trial over groping allegations canceled

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaking into a micropohone.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB
Curtis Hill served as Indiana attorney general from 2017 to 2020.

Monday was supposed to mark the start of a weeklong civil jury trial involving Curtis Hill on allegations that he groped four women in 2018 while attorney general.

But a Marion County judge canceled that trial just days before it began, citing consultation with attorneys for both sides and a mediator — suggesting a settlement in the case might be near.

The Indiana Supreme Court temporarily suspended Hill’s law license in 2020 after it found he criminally battered former Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, Gabrielle McLemore, Niki DaSilva and Samantha Lozano.

READ MORE: GOP candidates seek to stand out in Indiana's first competitive gubernatorial primary in 20 years

A special prosecutor declined to bring criminal charges against Hill in 2018. The women later sued Hill in civil court.

The former attorney general is currently running for Indiana governor.

Brandon is IPB's Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2024 IPB News.
Brandon Smith
