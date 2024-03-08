Indiana bill limiting governor's emergency authority sent to Holcomb's desk

It’s now up to Gov. Eric Holcomb whether to sign a bill into law that will restrict his power — and that of his successors — from extending statewide disaster emergency declarations.

SB 234, given final approval by the Senate Thursday, is seen by some as a reaction to Republicans’ continued frustration at Holcomb’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now, the governor can declare a disaster for 30 days and renew it, a month at a time, without any limit. Such declarations trigger the governor’s emergency powers, which can be quite broad.

The bill headed to his desk would now allow the governor to declare a statewide emergency for 60 days. But renewing it would require authorization by the General Assembly.

Some Democrats worry the measure could put access to federal relief dollars in jeopardy, since they’re typically tied to state disaster declarations.

