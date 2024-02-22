© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Marilyn Jackson is leaving Muhammad Ali Center CEO position

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones
Published February 22, 2024 at 12:50 PM EST
Marilyn Jackson is the new CEO and president of the Muhammad Ali Center.
Chris Bayer
Marilyn Jackson is the new CEO and president of the Muhammad Ali Center.

Marilyn Jackson is leaving her position as CEO and President of the Muhamad Ali Center in Louisville. She held the post for a little over two years.

Marilyn Jackson was named Muhammad Ali Center CEO in December of 2021.

She’s leaving the organization to become President and CEO of the American Alliance of Museums, based in Washington, D.C.

In a news release announcing her departure, Ali Center officials did not give a specific date for Jackson's last day.

The release said a transition team is assembled and they will begin identifying potential candidates in the coming weeks.

Nicole Yates has been named as the chair of the transition team. Other members include former Louisville mayor Greg Fisher, Ingrid Gentry, Bennie Ivory, Stephen Reily and Muhammad Ali’s widow Lonnie Ali.
News
Breya Jones
Breya Jones is the Arts & Culture Reporter for LPM. Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org.
See stories by Breya Jones