Marilyn Jackson is leaving Muhammad Ali Center CEO position

Marilyn Jackson was named Muhammad Ali Center CEO in December of 2021.

She’s leaving the organization to become President and CEO of the American Alliance of Museums, based in Washington, D.C.

In a news release announcing her departure, Ali Center officials did not give a specific date for Jackson's last day.

The release said a transition team is assembled and they will begin identifying potential candidates in the coming weeks.

Nicole Yates has been named as the chair of the transition team. Other members include former Louisville mayor Greg Fisher, Ingrid Gentry, Bennie Ivory, Stephen Reily and Muhammad Ali’s widow Lonnie Ali.