© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Corrie Shull elected Jefferson County Board of Education chair

Louisville Public Media | By Jess Clark
Published January 24, 2024 at 1:34 PM EST
JCPS school board member Corrie Shull.
LPM
JCPS school board member Corrie Shull.

The Jefferson County Board of Education elected local pastor Corrie Shull as its new chair.

The seven-member Jefferson County Board of Education elected District 6 member Corrie Shull as its new chair in a split vote.

Shull has been acting chair since the departure of former District 1 member Diane Porter, who resigned in October amid health concerns.

Jefferson County voters first elected Shull to the board in 2018. He is the pastor of Burnett Avenue Baptist Church in Fern Creek.

As chair, Shull will be charged with running meetings and will have the power to call special meetings outside of the monthly regular business meetings.

District 3 member James Craig was elected vice chair.

Shull was elected with the support of District 1 member Gail Strange, District 3 member James Craig, District 4 member Joe Marshall and District 5 member Linda Duncan.

District 2 member Chris Kolb and District 7 member Sarah Cole McIntosh voted against elevating Shull to chair. Kolb and McIntosh supported a failed bid for Marshall to ascend to the post. Marshall, however, voted for Shull.
Tags
News Youth Reportingjefferson county public schoolseducationJCPS
Jess Clark
Jess Clark is LPMs Education and Learning Reporter. Email Jess at jclark@lpm.org.
See stories by Jess Clark
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.