Corrie Shull elected Jefferson County Board of Education chair

The seven-member Jefferson County Board of Education elected District 6 member Corrie Shull as its new chair in a split vote.

Shull has been acting chair since the departure of former District 1 member Diane Porter, who resigned in October amid health concerns.

Jefferson County voters first elected Shull to the board in 2018. He is the pastor of Burnett Avenue Baptist Church in Fern Creek.

As chair, Shull will be charged with running meetings and will have the power to call special meetings outside of the monthly regular business meetings.

District 3 member James Craig was elected vice chair.

Shull was elected with the support of District 1 member Gail Strange, District 3 member James Craig, District 4 member Joe Marshall and District 5 member Linda Duncan.

District 2 member Chris Kolb and District 7 member Sarah Cole McIntosh voted against elevating Shull to chair. Kolb and McIntosh supported a failed bid for Marshall to ascend to the post. Marshall, however, voted for Shull.