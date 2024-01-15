JCPS to use NTI Tuesday due to winter weather

The district announced Monday evening that students and staff will pivot to nontraditional instruction (NTI) Tuesday “due to road conditions in some parts of the county and frigid temperatures.”

Temperatures are expected to reach the single digits Tuesday morning when bus riders would be waiting at their stops. The winter storm prompted Gov. Andy Beshear to declare a state of emergency Sunday night.

JCPS Spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said Tuesday’s remote learning will be “short-term” NTI, as opposed to the longer term NTI students experienced during the pandemic closures.

“Short-term NTI is asynchronous and self-paced, meaning students will not be receiving live, online instruction from a teacher,” Callahan said in an email.

She said families received school-specific NTI plans last week.

Since the pandemic, many more Kentucky districts are using NTI in place of snow days. NTI was originally designed as an alternative to weather-related closures, but districts made use of NTI for the lengthy COVID-related closures in 2020 and 2021. Over months of pandemic NTI, students and staff became more familiar with remote learning technology, and districts used pandemic federal relief funds to buy Chromebooks and other devices for all students.

JCPS students and families experiencing homelessness can still reach out to the district for support Tuesday, Callahan said, including food, clothing and TARC tickets. Those interested can email homelessmlbx@jefferson.kyschools.us.

Bullitt County Public Schools has also announced it will pivot to NTI Tuesday.

Meanwhile across the river, Greater Clark County Schools and New Albany-Floyd County Schools are running on a two-hour delay Tuesday.