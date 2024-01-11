Hoosiers who want to hold office can now file to run

Wednesday marked the first day to file paperwork to declare candidacy for local, state or national office in the primary.

Hoosiers will vote for president this year and elect a new governor, as Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb finishes out his second term.

Locally, Southern Indiana voters will also select people to make decisions that will directly impact their communities, with offices including county commissioners, council members and coroner on the ballots.

Republican Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks said she hopes to see a good turnout this year.

“There’s a lot of seats open this cycle, so hopefully it will draw people out to want to vote,” she said.

Floyd County’s primary ballots will include County Commissioners districts 2 and 3, three county council at-large seats, treasurer, recorder and coroner.

Clark County’s ballots will include County Commissioners districts 1 and 3, and three county council at-large seats.

Voters will also select judges for four of the county’s six circuit and superior courts. Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 will open with the retirement at the end of the year of longtime Judge Vicki Carmichael. Clark County Circuit Court No. 1 and Superior Court Nos. 5 and 6 all have judges who were appointed to the bench by Holcomb and who must win election to retain the spot.

Voters will pick a representative for the U.S. 9th Congressional District, U.S. senators and representatives for Indiana districts 66, 70, 71 and 72.

“We know 2024 is going to be a big election year, and [Wednesday] is the official start of filing,” Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales said in a news release. “As Indiana’s Chief Election Officer, I’m excited to welcome candidates into the Secretary of State’s Office so they can officially file their candidacy.”

Local non-judicial candidates file at the county clerk’s office.

Burks said around 10 people filed for Floyd County offices in the first two hours the filing window was open.

Staff confirmed four filed in Clark County during the same time but some candidates, like those seeking judicial or state office, are required to register at the state level.

Burks said she expects increased participation this year from voters and candidates — with the governor and president to be decided, and with so much attention on national politics.

‘I think people have watched how things go in our country, whether you agree or disagree, and I think it has put a bone out there so to speak, that people are interested,” she said. “They want to know what's going on.”

There are just over 60,000 registered voters in Floyd County, about 300 more than the 2020 primary election.

“Do we hope they all come out? Absolutely,” Burks said.

The deadline for candidates to file in the primary is noon on Feb. 9. More information can be found here. For voter information including registration, visit indianavoters.com.

