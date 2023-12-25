Jeffersonville officials finalizing plans to help with Jeffboat redevelopment

Planners unveiled the framework for the riverfront property in October, following months of research and public input.

American Commercial Barge Lines owns the property but has partnered with the City of Jeffersonville, the Wheatley Group and OHM Advisors on the project.

Plans for the estimated $930-million development include residential units, shops, offices, restaurants, green space and a full-service marina.

Jeffersonville officials have taken steps recently to help support those efforts. The city redevelopment commission and city council have both passed a resolution creating a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, district at the site. This is expected to help capture the revenue that will be generated there. The city is also planning to help with public infrastructure improvements like roads, sewers, utilities and green space, with up to $8 million in TIF dollars from this and other projects.

As part of the process, the redevelopment commission will hold a remonstrance hearing at 5 p.m. Wednesday, where members of the public can voice any issues they have with the TIF and city support of the Jeffboat project.

People can also write remonstrance letters ahead of time and file them at Jeffersonville City Hall.

Maps and plats of the project are available for viewing ahead of time between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

After hearing from the community, the redevelopment commission will make the choice to either confirm, modify and confirm, or rescind the declaration.

