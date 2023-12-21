Income tax changes coming in 2024 for Indiana citizens, military servicemembers

A bill passed earlier this year exempts servicemembers from the individual income tax, beginning in 2024, for their military pay. The measure is meant to help encourage those on active duty to make Indiana their residence.

The Hoosier State is also in the middle of a multi-year reduction of the individual income tax for all taxpayers. That cut, passed in 2022, was originally supposed to happen every other year, triggered by increases in state revenues.

READ MORE: Indiana losing ground to average Midwesterners in real per capita personal income

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

But a change in the 2023 state budget sped up the timeline for the reductions and got rid of the triggers. And so the next cut happens Jan. 1, 2024, with the rate going from 3.15 to 3.05 percent.

For someone making $50,000 a year, that means a savings of $50.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2023 IPB News.