ACLU of Kentucky to seek block on gender-affirming care ban through U.S. Supreme Court

Louisville Public Media | By Morgan Watkins
Published November 1, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT
A gavel rest on a judge's bench
ONA News Agency
/
Wikimedia Commons
The ACLU of Kentucky will petition the U.S. Supreme Court to review and overturn the state's gender-affirming care ban.

This summer, transgender minors in Kentucky lost access to gender-affirming hormone therapy. But the ACLU of Kentucky wants the U.S. Supreme Court to change that.

The ACLU and the National Center for Lesbian Rights represent several Kentucky families in court. They’re challenging Senate Bill 150’s ban on gender-affirming care.

A September ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the ban to remain in effect while the lawsuit over it continues.

The ACLU announced Wednesday that they’ve decided to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to review and overturn that ruling.
Morgan Watkins
Morgan is LPM's health reporter. Email Morgan at mwatkins@lpm.org.
See stories by Morgan Watkins
