© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Louisville Hall of Justice reopened after bomb threat, man in custody

Louisville Public Media | By Giselle Rhoden
Published October 26, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT
Louisville Hall of Justice
LPM
The Hall of Justice was evacuated after police apprehended a man in the building who claimed he had a backpack full of explosives.

Louisville Metro Police evacuated the Hall of Justice Thursday after a man entered the building saying he had a backpack full of explosives. He has since been apprehended.

At around noon Thursday, a man entered the courthouse saying he had explosives in his backpack that could blow up the building. Police say they then used pepper spray on him, arrested him and removed him from the building. The man is in police custody.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator on scene. The bomb squad assisted authorities following an alert of a “suspicious package” at the courthouse.

Several streets around South Sixth Street were blocked off for safety reasons. The Hall of Justice was fully evacuated.

The building reopened an hour after the evacuation, at around 2 p.m. Investigators determined the contents of the backpack posed no threat to the public.

This story may be updated.

Tags
News Louisvillepublic safety
Giselle Rhoden
Giselle is LPM's breaking news reporter. Email Giselle at grhoden@lpm.org.
See stories by Giselle Rhoden
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.