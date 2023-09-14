Robin Kinney named interim commissioner of Kentucky Department of Education

The Kentucky Department of Education has selected Robin Kinney as the new interim Education Commissioner. Kinney was named to the position during a special meeting by the KDE on Thursday.

Kinney takes over the role from Jason Glass, who will step down from the job at the end of the month to assume a position at Western Michigan University. Glass has been criticized by Republican-lawmakers for his stance against state law that targets LGBTQ+ students.

Kinney’s first day on the job will be Sept. 30. She is set to make an annual salary of $260,000.

KDE chair Sharon Robinson said Kinney will remain in the position during the selection of a new education commissioner.

“The interim Education Commissioner shall assume the duties and responsibilities of the position beginning September 30, 2023, until such time as a permanent Commissioner of Education is appointed and assumes this role or until the board takes further action,” Robinson said.

Since 2015, Kinney has served as the associate commissioner in the KDE’s Office of Finance and Operation. She also previously served as interim commissioner briefly in December 2019.

Kinney will not be considered for the permanent position, according to Robinson.

“The Interim Commissioner shall not be eligible for the position of permanent Commissioner of Education,” Robinson said.

The Department will now focus on hiring an outside firm to assist in the search for a new Education Commissioner. KDE board members will also take part in meetings with various stakeholder groups to focus on traits they hope to see in the future commissioner. The goal is for the department to have a search firm in place no later than Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 WKU Public Radio. To see more, visit WKU Public Radio.