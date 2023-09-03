© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

New donation will help low-income families in Louisville pay their water bills

Louisville Public Media | By Ryan Van Velzer
Published September 3, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT
A metal sewer cover is pictured close up.
Creative Commons
The funding will go towards people who need help paying their water and sewer bills in Bullitt, Jefferson and Oldham counties.

The Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District donated $200,000 to the Louisville Water Foundation. That funding will go toward helping residents who struggle to pay their water and sewer bills.

Sheryl Lauder with MSD says the Louisville Water Foundation offers financial assistance to Louisville water and sewer customers in Bullitt, Jefferson and Oldham counties.

“MSD and Louisville Water recognize that there are folks that need help and assistance in paying their bills so both donate to the Louisville Water Foundation,” Lauder said.

The MSD board approved the donation this month. They’ve made similar donations every year for at least a decade. The funding comes from MSD’s operating budget, which means it’s paid for all MSD ratepayers.

MSD also has two other rate assistance programs. There’s the Senior Discount program for people over the age of 65 who make less than $35,000 annually. There’s the emergency wastewater rate assistance program that offers a 30% discount on MSD bills for certain low-income customers.

Louisville MSD’s rates last went up in August, increasing Jefferson County water/wastewater bills by $4.84 and Oldham County customers by about $3.56 per month.

Over the 2024 budget year, MSD projects it will invest more than $255 million in support of 189 different wastewater and flood protection infrastructure projects.

News
Ryan Van Velzer is WFPL's Energy and Environment Reporter. Email Ryan at rvanvelzer@lpm.org.
