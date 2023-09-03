New donation will help low-income families in Louisville pay their water bills

Sheryl Lauder with MSD says the Louisville Water Foundation offers financial assistance to Louisville water and sewer customers in Bullitt, Jefferson and Oldham counties.

“MSD and Louisville Water recognize that there are folks that need help and assistance in paying their bills so both donate to the Louisville Water Foundation,” Lauder said.

The MSD board approved the donation this month. They’ve made similar donations every year for at least a decade. The funding comes from MSD’s operating budget, which means it’s paid for all MSD ratepayers.

MSD also has two other rate assistance programs. There’s the Senior Discount program for people over the age of 65 who make less than $35,000 annually. There’s the emergency wastewater rate assistance program that offers a 30% discount on MSD bills for certain low-income customers.

Louisville MSD’s rates last went up in August, increasing Jefferson County water/wastewater bills by $4.84 and Oldham County customers by about $3.56 per month.

Over the 2024 budget year, MSD projects it will invest more than $255 million in support of 189 different wastewater and flood protection infrastructure projects.