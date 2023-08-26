© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to expand statewide in Indiana, starting Sept. 1

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
This pictures shows a cardboard cutout of Dolly Parton reading a book. Next to her, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb also poses with an open book. They are inside a grand building with marble floors and walls and big windows.
Violet Comber-Wilen
/
IPB News
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb poses beside a cardboard cutout of Dolly Parton at an event celebrating the statewide expansion of the singer and philanthropist's Imagination Library program on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Starting next month, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will be available in all 92 Indiana counties, thanks to state government providing funding for the first time.

The program that provides free books every month to children from birth to age 5 was previously available in a little more than half the state.

By providing $6 million in the new state budget, state government is picking up half the cost of the reading program, with local partners responsible for the other half. That allows the program to spread statewide, since previously communities had to pick up the cost entirely on their own.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said helping young children read creates a critical foundation.

“To hopefully not just pursue their passion or their purpose, but hopefully ultimately their prosperity,” Holcomb said.

READ MORE: New science of reading training available to teachers through Indiana Department of Education

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The Dollywood Foundation operates the program. Regional Director Lauren Wirt said the statewide expansion will initially help reach at least 6,500 more children.

"Dolly's mission for the program, still to this day, is the same: to simply inspire a love of reading," Wirt said.

The program is available to children regardless of income level. To learn more or sign up, visit imaginationlibrary.com.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Copyright 2023 IPB News.

News
Brandon Smith

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.