News

JCPS might not overhaul bus routes this fall

Louisville Public Media | By Jess Clark
Published August 23, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT
A school bus pulls out of a parking space in a large lot under a hazy sunrise.
1 of 4  — 08_21_23_Detrick and Nichols Bus Compound_Jess Clark
JCPS buses leave the Detrick and Nichols Bus Compound after the 8:15 a.m. transfer on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Jess Clark / LPM
A middle-aged woman in a tweed blazer stands in a school parking lot. She's surrounded by microphones. School buses are in the background. She's looking down at the watch on her wrist and holding a walkie-talkie.
2 of 4  — 08_21_23_Sarah Hitchings Waggener High School_Jess Clark
Waggener High School principal Sarah Hitchings checks her watch as she talks to reporters while waiting for the last bus to arrive on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Jess Clark / LPM
A student has just come off a school bus and waves to someone behind the camera. A woman in a tweed jacket is speaking with two students in the background.
3 of 4  — 08_23_23_Waggener High School_Jess Clark
The last bus arrives at Waggener High School at 9:10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 — 40 minutes after the bell. JCPS staff called it a win, considering the delays at the start of the school year, and in prior years.
Jess Clark / LPM
A man in a suit stands before a TV camera and a collection of microphones. He is in a parking lot. A school bus is parked in the background.
4 of 4  — 080923 JCPS_First day of school_by J. Tyler Franklin_1.jpg
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio takes questions from reporters on Aug. 9, 2023.
J. Tyler Franklin / LPM

Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio said recent tweaks are improving the route system more quickly than anticipated, and the district may decide against a total reboot.

In a news conference Wednesday, Pollio said short-term fixes “have improved our efficiency greater than I anticipated from where we were two weeks ago.”

Pollio and other district officials said shortening some of the longest routes as well as making changes at the bus depots and compounds have made the commutes go more smoothly and reduced delays.

The last child was dropped off at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday — several hours earlier than the 9:58 p.m. final drop-off on the disastrous first day of school.

Previously, Pollio said the district was hoping to redesign the routes this fall, possibly by the early October break.

“We're committed to doing that if that's what we need,” Pollio said Wednesday. “But if we can improve the efficiencies that we have in the current system, to the point where, you know, we feel very comfortable, then we wouldn't do a complete overhaul.”

The superintendent said JCPS would have to consult with bus drivers in making the decision.

“We know that they are stretched thin to make these routes,” he said. But he said doing a full overhaul would be “a major challenge, and would require [JCPS] to go through a whole process again.”

Pollio said the district’s current goal is to make pickup and drop-off times predictable for families, even if they’re later than they would like.

“So we can tell a family, ‘This is when the drop-off time that we can provide is, based on the resources that we have,’” Pollio said. “And if a family wants to use that transportation, they can.”

“Obviously, we would encourage them, if that's not something they can do, that they would, you know, use their own transportation,” he said.

The root of the district’s transportation woes is a dire bus driver shortage. JCPS has struggled for the past three years to transport 67,000 students to school with a rapidly dwindling number of drivers.

Pollio said drop-offs after 6:30 p.m. were a “common occurrence” even last year, before the district fully redesigned the route system and bell times with AlphaRoute, a Boston-based tech firm.

“We want to be more efficient than last year. And so even with this new system, our goal is to get obviously before 7 o'clock, the last student dropped off. We think we will get there,” he said.

JCPS officials also announced the release of a new app from Edulog on Wednesday. It allows JCPS families to track the real-time locations of school buses from their smartphones.

Support for this story was provided in part by the Jewish Heritage Fund.

JCPS
Jess Clark
Jess Clark is LPMs Education and Learning Reporter. Email Jess at jclark@lpm.org.
Jess Clark
