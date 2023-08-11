Louisville Chamber Choir holding auditions for 2023-2024 season

Before performances begin in October, the Louisville Chamber Choir is hosting auditions on August 26 and 27 at the Central Presbyterian Church on West Kentucky Street.

Interested signers can sign up for one-hour audition slots on the choir’s website, where they can also find the list of songs being used in the audition.

“Singers should prepare their particular voice parts and be prepared to sing those pieces, those selections, in a small group of four to six singers,” said Louisville Chamber Choir founder and artistic director Kent Hatteberg.

Hatteberg said over the past decade the choir has been able to do “tremendous” collaborations with several organizations, like the Louisville Orchestra, as well as community and high school choirs.

“It's been a wonderful opportunity for singers to participate,” Hatteberg said. “It's also been great, I think, to build audiences for what we do.”

The upcoming season includes several such collaborations.

Along with the Louisville Orchestra, the choir will perform with famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in early December.

“I'm very excited about singing with Andrea Bocelli,” Hatteberg said . “He's so popular, so well known. Not just to people who go to lots of classical concerts, but he's got such a broad following among people of all ages and all musical backgrounds.”

Hatteberg said some choir members reached out to him hoping to get tickets to the concert — before finding out they would be participating in it.

The season will also have performances honoring the lives of composers like William Bryd and Anton Bruckner.

The full season schedule is below: