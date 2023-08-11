© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

Louisville Chamber Choir holding auditions for 2023-2024 season

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones
Published August 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT
Sheet music on music stands in front of a blurred background
Sigmund
/
Unsplash
The Louisville Chamber Choir is holding auditions ahead of the 2023-2024 season

The Louisville Chamber Choir is about to begin its 11th season, which will feature works celebrating the lives of several well-known composers.

Before performances begin in October, the Louisville Chamber Choir is hosting auditions on August 26 and 27 at the Central Presbyterian Church on West Kentucky Street.

Interested signers can sign up for one-hour audition slots on the choir’s website, where they can also find the list of songs being used in the audition.

“Singers should prepare their particular voice parts and be prepared to sing those pieces, those selections, in a small group of four to six singers,” said Louisville Chamber Choir founder and artistic director Kent Hatteberg.

Hatteberg said over the past decade the choir has been able to do “tremendous” collaborations with several organizations, like the Louisville Orchestra, as well as community and high school choirs.

“It's been a wonderful opportunity for singers to participate,” Hatteberg said. “It's also been great, I think, to build audiences for what we do.”

The upcoming season includes several such collaborations.

Along with the Louisville Orchestra, the choir will perform with famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in early December.

“I'm very excited about singing with Andrea Bocelli,” Hatteberg said . “He's so popular, so well known. Not just to people who go to lots of classical concerts, but he's got such a broad following among people of all ages and all musical backgrounds.”

Hatteberg said some choir members reached out to him hoping to get tickets to the concert — before finding out they would be participating in it.

The season will also have performances honoring the lives of composers like William Bryd and Anton Bruckner.

The full season schedule is below:

  • Sunday, October 22: William Byrd: “Mass for Five Voices,” Herbert Howells: “Take Him, Earth for Cherishing”
  • November 30, December 1, 3:  George Frideric Handel: “Messiah” with the Louisville Orchestra
  • December 2: Andrea Bocelli with the Louisville Orchestra
  • December 16: Songs of Christmas Night
  • February 25:Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina: “Missa Brevis,” Anton Bruckner: “Mass No. 2 in E minor”
  • March 22 and 23: “Mozart Requiem,” works by Eric Whitacre with Eric Whitacre and the Louisville Orchestra.
News
Breya Jones
Breya Jones is the Arts & Culture Reporter for LPM. Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org.
See stories by Breya Jones

