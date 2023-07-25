St. Mathews Police officer shoots man during Tuesday morning standoff

SMPD Chief Barry Wilkerson said the incident began when a woman walked into the Anchorage Police station around 3:30 a.m. with serious injuries to her face and arm. Anchorage officers ran a background check on the man they suspected of being involved in the domestic violence situation and found he had outstanding felony warrants in Boone County.

Wilkerson said when Anchorage Police Department officers went to speak with the man he closed the door on them and barricaded himself inside his home.

“They tried to make contact with him several times, tried to negotiate with him to come out,” he said. “About 6:30 a.m., since he would no longer negotiate with them, they called our hostage negotiations team and our SWAT Team to assist.”

Wilkerson said negotiations continued until around 9:30 a.m. when the man “approached our officers in an aggressive manner with a deadly weapon.” He said one officer shot the man in response.

The man, who has not been identified by police, was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital downtown. Wilkerson said the man was conscious when he left the scene, but his current condition is unknown.

There is no body camera footage of the shooting because St. Matthews Police Department officers aren’t equipped with body-worn cameras. Wilkerson said the department is currently in the process of acquiring them.