Louisville discounted solar program extends sign-ups through July

Louisville Public Media | By Ryan Van Velzer
Published July 11, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT
A solar array installed this month at housing nonprofit, HOMES, Inc.
Photo Courtesy of HOMES Inc.
Residents in Louisville and surrounding counties in Kentucky and Indiana now have until the end of July to sign-up for discounted solar installations.

Door-to-door solar installers can use heavy handed-tactics to try and lock-in a deal. Louisville Metro’s Solar Over Louisville program offers an alternative in buying solar that’s also in-line with the city’s goal of reaching 100% clean energy community-wide by 2040.

Suhmeda Rao, Office of Sustainability executive director, said the program vets installers, pre-screens applicants and offers a wholesale discount for solar panels on homes, businesses and nonprofits.

“We figured why cut a good thing short while we are seeing that people are interested in learning about the program and signing up,” Rao said. “We wanted to make sure to give them more time.”

Through Louisville Metro’s partnership with installers Solar Energy Solutions and Icon Solar, customers receive a 15-23% discount. That’s in addition to the 30% federal tax credit.

Last year, more than 90 people bought solar panels for their home through the program. The average cost for a residential system can range between $15,000 to $25,000 depending on the size of the system.

In Louisville, residential buildings account for more than a quarter of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to a city press release. Rao says solar panels are one way for residents to rely less on electricity that is reliant upon fossil fuels.

“It’s something that’s more easily possible within our utility environment and it also puts power directly in the hands of residents and consumers who want to produce clean energy on their own property,” Rao said.

Solar Over Louisville’s installers are holding a workshop beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday July 12 at Atrium Brewing in Norton Commons. To learn more visit the Solar Over Louisville website.

Ryan Van Velzer
Ryan Van Velzer is WFPL's Energy and Environment Reporter. Email Ryan at rvanvelzer@lpm.org.
