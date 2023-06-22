© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

AG Cameron’s office asks FBI to investigate campaign contributions to Gov. Beshear, Ky. Dems

WKMS | By Hannah Saad
Published June 22, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear sits for an interview in Versailles, Ky., May 17, 2023. Kentucky has made significant strides in putting former prisoners on a path toward productive lives and away from committing new crimes, Beshear said Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Screenshot
/
LPM
Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during an announcement.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office asked the FBI on Thursday to investigate over $200,000 in donations to Democratic Governor Andy Beshear’s reelection campaign and the Kentucky Democratic Party connected to London, Kentucky Mayor Randall Weddle.

Earlier this week, the Kentucky Lantern reported that Beshear’s campaign and the Kentucky Democratic Party refunded a combined $202,000 in excess political contributions that came from donations connected to Weddle.

In a letter sent to the FBI’s Louisville field office Thursday, Deputy Attorney General Victor Maddox wrote that while the donations were made in the names of some of Weddle’s family members and by employees of a company he co-founded, those payments were charged to Weddle’s personal credit card.

Under Kentucky campaign finance law, individuals are only allowed to to give up to $2,100 per election to a candidate and $15,000 to a political party. Though “bundling” contributions from associated parties is common in Kentucky politics, donations have to be voluntary and money can’t come from a single source.

In a press conference Thursday, Beshear said he advises his campaigns to “follow the letter and spirit of every campaign finance law,” and to work directly with regulators should any issues arise.

“My understanding is that the campaign has met each of those requirements, worked directly with KREF, explaining everything they knew about the situation and worked to remedy it, again, directly with the regulator,” Beshear said.

Beshear did not answer questions about whether Weddle should be prosecuted for the donations.

In the letter to the FBI, Maddox wrote that the attorney general’s office cannot investigate the donations due to “controlling ethics opinions.”

Kentucky’s Executive Branch Ethics Commission has previously ruled that the attorney general cannot investigate a declared political opponent. Cameron, a Republican, is running against Beshear for governor in this year’s general election.
Copyright 2023 WKMS. To see more, visit WKMS.

News
Hannah Saad
See stories by Hannah Saad
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.