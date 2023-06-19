© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

Undercover Louisville police officer fatally shoots a man Monday

By Jess Clark
Published June 19, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT
Crime scene tape reads "police line do not cross."
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
Police say an LMPD officer shot and killed a man near 22nd Street and Griffiths Avenue in Portland.

An undercover Louisville Metro Police Department officer shot and killed a man Monday after police say he attempted to carjack two officers in the Portland neighborhood.

LMPD interim police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel told reporters Monday afternoon the two officers were near the corner of 22nd Street and Griffiths Avenue looking for a person connected to an unrelated nonfatal shooting when a man approached the officers.

“The suspect attempted to carjack the officers with a gun,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “One of the officers shot the suspect with his service weapon. Officers immediately rendered aid and attempted to perform life-saving measures on the individual.”

The man, who Gwinn-Villaroel described as white and in his 20s, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

LMPD officials did not release the names of the officers or the deceased person. No officers were injured. Gwinn-Villaroel said the officer who shot the man was a 10-year-veteran of the force.

Kentucky State Police will lead the investigation into the shooting.

According to Gwinn-Villaroel, the person the two undercover officers were originally looking for “was apprehended and turned himself in.”

Jess Clark
Jess Clark is LPM's Education and Learning Reporter.
