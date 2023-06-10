Seniors and people with disabilities get free fans at Louisville's Fan Fair

Amber Rosario and her two young sons moved between stacks of dozens of new fans and people driving cars Saturday. They were volunteering for Louisville’s eighth annual Fan Fair at the Edison Center.

More fans were still being unloaded from trucks as the event was underway in the hot morning sun. Rosario’s sons ran to deposit new fans in the trunks or backseats of cars driven by seniors at the event while Rosario helped people who drove up to the front door.

“It allows seniors to feel like we are there to support them. Everyone doesn't have central air conditioning, and it's hot outside,” Rosario said.

Rosario works for the Kentuckiana Regional Planning & Development Agency, which puts on Fan Fair every year alongside the Louisville Metro Office for Aging & Disabled Citizens. This year, they plan to give away 500 fans to eligible seniors and disabled people.

Sylvia Goodman / LPM Stacey Gardner, 63, leaves the eighth annual Fan Fair at the Edison Center with her free fan and information from different healthcare providers who set up booths at the event.

Organizer Brittney Baines said when staff members arrived to begin setting up at 7 a.m., people were already lined up outside, two hours before the event started.

“Cooling your home is a struggle,” Baines said. “Being able to have a device to help you cool your home is important to people. And it's a need that is great in our community.”

Baines says that need is driven by the rising costs of keeping a home cool as summers get hotter.