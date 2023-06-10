© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

Seniors and people with disabilities get free fans at Louisville's Fan Fair

Louisville Public Media | By Sylvia Goodman
Published June 10, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT
Amber Rosario and one of her sons help an attendee at Saturday's Fan Fair take a free fan back to her car outside the Edison Center.
Sylvia Goodman
/
LPM
Amber Rosario and one of her sons help an attendee at Saturday's Fan Fair take a free fan back to her car outside the Edison Center.

Kentuckiana Regional Planning & Development Agency and Louisville Metro’s Office for Aging & Disabled Citizens gave away 500 new fans to elderly and disabled people Saturday at the annual Fan Fair.

Amber Rosario and her two young sons moved between stacks of dozens of new fans and people driving cars Saturday. They were volunteering for Louisville’s eighth annual Fan Fair at the Edison Center.

More fans were still being unloaded from trucks as the event was underway in the hot morning sun. Rosario’s sons ran to deposit new fans in the trunks or backseats of cars driven by seniors at the event while Rosario helped people who drove up to the front door.

“It allows seniors to feel like we are there to support them. Everyone doesn't have central air conditioning, and it's hot outside,” Rosario said.

Rosario works for the Kentuckiana Regional Planning & Development Agency, which puts on Fan Fair every year alongside the Louisville Metro Office for Aging & Disabled Citizens. This year, they plan to give away 500 fans to eligible seniors and disabled people.

Stacey Gardner leaves the eighth annual Fan Fair with her free fan and information from different healthcare providers who set up booths at the event. Gardner said she doesn't own a fan and
Sylvia Goodman
/
LPM
Stacey Gardner, 63, leaves the eighth annual Fan Fair at the Edison Center with her free fan and information from different healthcare providers who set up booths at the event.

Organizer Brittney Baines said when staff members arrived to begin setting up at 7 a.m., people were already lined up outside, two hours before the event started.

“Cooling your home is a struggle,” Baines said. “Being able to have a device to help you cool your home is important to people. And it's a need that is great in our community.”

Baines says that need is driven by the rising costs of keeping a home cool as summers get hotter.

Anyone 60 or older or with a documented disability is eligible for a free fan. Any fans not given away Saturday will be distributed to Neighborhood Places and the three Centerwell Senior Primary Care facilities across the city beginning June 20.

climate change
Sylvia Goodman
Sylvia is LPM's breaking news reporter. Email her at sgoodman@lpm.org.
See stories by Sylvia Goodman
